Malaga turn to Muniz once again

Juan Ramon Lopez Muniz has enjoyed success in two previous stints at Malaga and will now be charged with taking the team back to LaLiga.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 20 Jun 2018, 20:36 IST
44
Juan Ramon Lopez Muniz - cropped
Juan Ramon Lopez Muniz during his previous stint with Malaga

Malaga have turned to a familiar face as they aim to secure an immediate return to LaLiga, appointing Juan Ramon Lopez Muniz as head coach for the third time.

Muniz was the last Malaga coach to secure promotion from the Segunda Division, doing so in the 2007-08 campaign during his first stint in charge of the club.

After a season with Racing Santander, he duly returned to Malaga and kept them in the top flight courtesy of a final-day draw with Real Madrid.

Muniz then spent a lengthy period at Dnipro as the assistant to Juande Ramos, the man he had first worked under at Malaga in 2003.

His most reaching coaching role came at Levante, whom he guided to promotion in 2017 before being sacked this March prior to the club retaining their top-tier status.

Having returned to Malaga on a two-year contract, Muniz faces the challenge of reviving a side who struggled dismally last season, becoming the first team from Europe's five major leagues to be relegated in April.

Malaga parted company with Jose Gonzalez following their relegation, having previously sacked Michel in January.

 

