×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Man City have 'definitely not' been offered Pogba again, insists Guardiola

Omnisport
NEWS
News
43   //    24 Apr 2019, 03:14 IST
Paul Pogba - cropped
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Pep Guardiola insisted Manchester City have not been offered Manchester United star Paul Pogba again despite the Frenchman being linked with the Old Trafford exit.

Pogba has endured another erratic season at United, finding himself in and out of the team under Jose Mourinho, before suffering another dip in form recently.

Although consistency continues to elude Pogba, he has managed to score 13 Premier League goals this term and set up another nine.

Pogba was linked with City last season when Guardiola claimed - just before the derby - his agent had offered him to United's rivals, while Real Madrid are said to be circling following the return of Zinedine Zidane as coach.

But, ahead of Wednesday's Manchester derby, Guardiola refused to stoke any pre-match controversy again, insisting City have not been offered the World Cup-winning midfielder once more by agent Mino Raiola.

"No. No, no, definitely not," Guardiola told reporters when asked if Pogba had been made available to him. "He's a player for Man United."

Guardiola is already spoilt for choice in midfield, even with Kevin De Bruyne expected to miss the derby through another knee injury.

Phil Foden impressed against Tottenham last time out, scoring the only goal of the game in just his second Premier League start and he could start against United for the first time in De Bruyne's stead.

Advertisement

"Yes, he [Foden] is ready," Guardiola said of the Stockport-born 18-year-old.

"I don't know the importance to be a Man City fan or if being involved in that is going to help or not, but he is ready, of course.

"He would not be here [if he wasn't ready]. We'll see [if he starts] - I have to dream tonight."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Manchester United
Advertisement
Guardiola rejects Solskjaer claims over City fouls
RELATED STORY
They will snap at your ankles and kick you - Solskjaer mindful of Man City tactics
RELATED STORY
I perfectly understand his position – Guardiola supports under-fire Solskjaer
RELATED STORY
Manchester City star De Bruyne out of derby as Guardiola urges caution
RELATED STORY
Guardiola: Spurs and United games decisive in City's season
RELATED STORY
EPL: Manchester Derby - Combined United-City XI this season
RELATED STORY
Manchester City 2-3 Manchester United: 5 key stats from the game
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why even a Manchester United fan can like the current Manchester City side
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: What to expect in the Manchester Derby
RELATED STORY
Manchester United v Manchester City: 3 City players that Red Devils wish they had
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us