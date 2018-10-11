×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Mancini fed up with Italy not winning

Omnisport
NEWS
News
63   //    11 Oct 2018, 06:43 IST
RobertoMancini-cropped
Italy head coach Roberto Mancini

Italy head coach Roberto Mancini said he is tired of not winning as the country's drought extended to five games against Ukraine.

Federico Bernardeschi's 55th-minute opener was cancelled out by Ruslan Malinovskiy as Italy were held to a 1-1 draw by Ukraine on Wednesday.

Mancini's tenure opened with a 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia in May but Italy have not won since, much to the frustration of the former Inter boss as pressure mounts.

"I'm fed up of not winning and so is everyone," Mancini said. "The positive thing is that the team played good football for long periods.

"It was a friendly, so hopefully we can start winning on Sunday. It's obvious fans are upset when their team doesn't win, but we mustn't listen to the jeers.

"If we had scored another goal, everyone would've been happy with the performance. I think it was just about the result."

Italy have only won one of their past 10 matches and Mancini added: "We need to be more clinical when we have the chance to score, because you win with goals.

"We struggled enormously to take the lead, despite all the opportunities we created, whereas Ukraine scored at their second shot.

"Unfortunately, that’s the way things are going at the moment and we need to work on it."

Italy will now turn their attention to Sunday's Nations League clash against Poland in Chorzow.

"We have to build on the positives from this evening. There are only four days, we have to travel too, so we’ve got to recover quickly," Mancini said.

Omnisport
NEWS
Mancini denies Italy have attacking issues
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League 2018/19: Can Roberto Mancini...
RELATED STORY
Mancini demands more from Italy forwards after Portugal loss
RELATED STORY
Balotelli fitness and Italy mistakes concern Mancini
RELATED STORY
Bernardeschi and others need Serie A chances for Italy to...
RELATED STORY
Balotelli dropped by Italy boss Mancini
RELATED STORY
Lasagna marks Italy call with new Udinese deal
RELATED STORY
Italy and Mancini must resist the siren call of...
RELATED STORY
Uncapped Tonelli and Piccini called up by Italy after...
RELATED STORY
Giovinco back in Italy squad after 3-year absence
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
FT ETH KEN
0 - 0
 Ethiopia vs Kenya
13 Oct ALG BEN 01:15 AM Algeria vs Benin
13 Oct SOU SEY 06:30 PM South Africa vs Seychelles
13 Oct UGA LES 06:30 PM Uganda vs Lesotho
13 Oct MOZ NAM 08:30 PM Mozambique vs Namibia
13 Oct EQU MAD 08:30 PM Equatorial Guinea vs Madagascar
13 Oct CON ZIM 11:00 PM Congo DR vs Zimbabwe
13 Oct MOR COM 11:30 PM Morocco vs Comoros
13 Oct TUN NIG 11:45 PM Tunisia vs Niger
International Friendlies 2018
13 Oct CHI IND 02:35 PM China PR vs India
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us