Maradona madness, #WaistcoatWednesday, bruised Batshuayi - Alternative World Cup awards

One day on from the end of Russia 2018, the sadness at bidding farewell to one of the greatest World Cups of all time is almost too much to bear, but an alternative award ceremony might alleviate some of the post-tournament blues.

France defeated Croatia 4-2 in Moscow on Sunday to become world champions for a second time, 20 years on from winning it on home soil.

But, given the number of memorable moments thrown up by the incredible four-week festival, there is so much more to look back on than just Sunday's enthralling final.

From pitiful penalties and harrowing hairstyles, to proud presidents and classy coaches – here is Omnisport's alternative World Cup awards…

Comedy moment – Michy Batshuayi

In Belgium's 1-0 group stage win over England, Adnan Januzaj scored a gorgeous winner, but it was upstaged just a couple of seconds later by Michy Batshuayi. The striker picked the ball out of the net and proceeded to smash it back in in celebration, only for it to cannon back off the post and hit him square in the face. He did see the funny side, to his credit.

I dont know but I deserve the Golden Post https://t.co/FJvhcV6Vzp — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) July 14, 2018

Bizarre moment – Milad Mohammadi

Your team is 1-0 down heading into the crucial late stages of a World Cup group match and you've got a throw-in in an attacking position; what do you do? Turn the situation into a comedy sideshow by attempting to combine the throw-in with a forward roll, of course. Or, you do if you're Iran defender Milad Mohammadi.

Best presidential celebration – Emmanuel Macron

Considering French president Emmanuel Macron accused Russia of attempting to influence his 2017 election in favour of opponent Marine Le Pen, he was always going to get a bit of attention during Sunday's final. And he certainly played up to the cameras, jumping on to the table in the stands and gesticulating wildly as France marched to victory, with Vladimir Putin sat just a few feet away. A strong display of gloating, which was later followed up by dabbing lessons from Benjamin Mendy and Paul Pogba.

Worst penalty – Fedor Smolov

A 'Panenka' style penalty has only two outcomes; it makes you look effortlessly composed or completely foolish. Sadly for Russia's Fedor Smolov, it was the latter. He stepped up in the penalty shoot-out with Croatia in the quarter-finals and delicately chipped his kick to the left, which just so happened to be the same way Danijel Subasic dived. Suffice to say, he probably regretted that decision when the hosts were eliminated from the tournament about five minutes later. "They think it Smol-over..."

Best-dressed manager – Gareth Southgate

When you singlehandedly get a whole nation talking about waistcoats and inspire #WaistcoatWednesday on social media, you aren't going to have many rivals for the best-dressed award. Although Jose Pekerman's suit and trainers statement was bold for someone who'll turn 70 next year, England manager Gareth Southgate was the clear winner with his classy wardrobe.

From one iconic waistcoat-wearer to another: bring it home, boys! #WaistcoatWednesday pic.twitter.com/Iyj3A9UgaQ — Star Wars UK (@StarWarsUK) July 11, 2018

Worst haircut – Neymar

Mexico trio Javier Hernandez, Carlos Salcedo and Miguel Layun were contenders for worst hair following their apparent homage to Romania's all-blonde 1998 side, but Neymar was a cut above. Not only did he sport more 'dos' than he scored goals at the World Cup, one of them appeared to resemble a bowl of noodles.

Proudest parent – Peter Schmeichel

Getting eliminated from the World Cup on penalties is always cruel, but Denmark went home with their heads held high despite going out to Croatia in the last 16. Peter Schmeichel seemed to nail the sentiment in a post-match tweet, speaking of his pride for the team and his son, Kasper, who made two fine saves in the shoot-out.

Lost for words. Can’t be more proud of my country, my son, his teammates, all the staff and our fantastic national coach Åge Hareide. When all the tears have dried out we will realise how well we did 🇩🇰 #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/vhGZQtDyJm — Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) July 2, 2018

Best FIFA ambassador – Diego Maradona

Argentina's World Cup was chaotic both on and off the pitch. Although their on-field drama was enthralling, Diego Maradona was arguably more entertaining from his lofty perch in the stands during the group stage. A particular highlight involved the troubled former superstar sticking his middle fingers up to seemingly no one and everyone at the same time while celebrating a goal against Nigeria. Given his role as a FIFA ambassador, the playfully dubbed 'middle fingers of God' didn't go down very well.