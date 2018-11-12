×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Martial, Pogba, Lacazette latest injuries in France squad

Associated Press
NEWS
News
83   //    12 Nov 2018, 22:37 IST
AP Image

PARIS (AP) — An avalanche of injuries has struck World Cup champion France after four more players were ruled out on Monday.

Manchester United players Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial as well as Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette and Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy will miss the trip to the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League and a home friendly against Uruguay.

Coach Didier Deschamps called Moussa Sissoko and Lacazette as replacements for Pogba and Martial on Monday, but the French Football Federation later said Lacazette was unavailable. Pogba has a left thigh injury and Martial injured an adductor muscle.

Borussia Moenchengladbach forward Alassane Plea replaced Lacazette and was expected to join his teammates at France's training camp outside Paris by Monday evening.

Mendy was diagnosed with a left knee injury upon his arrival at Clairefontaine, and sent back to his club. He will be replaced by unrelated Lyon defender Ferland Mendy, who received his maiden callup.

France travels to Rotterdam on Friday then hosts Uruguay at the Stade de France four days later.

France was already without Thomas Lemar and injured left back Lucas Hernandez.

Martial's injury was a setback, as he earned a recall for France eight months after his most recent appearance. Martial last played for France in March a 3-1 win over Russia, and was not selected for the World Cup, which his teammates won in July.

Associated Press
NEWS
Martial form wins France recall
RELATED STORY
Anthony Martial back in France's national team squad
RELATED STORY
Mourinho 'never gave up' on in-form Martial
RELATED STORY
Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial, and Paul Pogba: Has...
RELATED STORY
Paul Pogba back to friendly environment with France
RELATED STORY
Pogba misses Manchester derby, Sanchez benched
RELATED STORY
Deschamps hopes Martial can maintain Man United form
RELATED STORY
Lloris out of France squad with thigh injury
RELATED STORY
United's woes: The Martial dilemma, Fullback conundrum, a...
RELATED STORY
Bartomeu satisfied with Barcelona squad amid Pogba links
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us