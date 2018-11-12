Martial, Pogba, Lacazette latest injuries in France squad

Associated Press FOLLOW NEWS News 83 // 12 Nov 2018, 22:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PARIS (AP) — An avalanche of injuries has struck World Cup champion France after four more players were ruled out on Monday.

Manchester United players Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial as well as Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette and Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy will miss the trip to the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League and a home friendly against Uruguay.

Coach Didier Deschamps called Moussa Sissoko and Lacazette as replacements for Pogba and Martial on Monday, but the French Football Federation later said Lacazette was unavailable. Pogba has a left thigh injury and Martial injured an adductor muscle.

Borussia Moenchengladbach forward Alassane Plea replaced Lacazette and was expected to join his teammates at France's training camp outside Paris by Monday evening.

Mendy was diagnosed with a left knee injury upon his arrival at Clairefontaine, and sent back to his club. He will be replaced by unrelated Lyon defender Ferland Mendy, who received his maiden callup.

France travels to Rotterdam on Friday then hosts Uruguay at the Stade de France four days later.

France was already without Thomas Lemar and injured left back Lucas Hernandez.

Martial's injury was a setback, as he earned a recall for France eight months after his most recent appearance. Martial last played for France in March a 3-1 win over Russia, and was not selected for the World Cup, which his teammates won in July.