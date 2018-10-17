×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Martinez not worried about Belgium depth

Omnisport
NEWS
News
50   //    17 Oct 2018, 07:41 IST
RobertoMartinez - Cropped
Belgium coach Roberto Martinez

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez played down concerns over his team's depth after their 1-1 draw with Netherlands on Tuesday.

Martinez made five changes to his starting XI after a win over Switzerland and saw his side held in Brussels, ending their four-match winning streak.

But while the Spaniard said he had a core starting side, Martinez added that Belgium also had plenty of depth.

"We are a team that is trying to develop youngsters that we're trying to give opportunities but we've got a very established starting XI," he said.

"It's not about the amount of players that you have, it's about the way you work as a team, the way you perform as a team, and this team is keeping the same standards that we had at the World Cup.

"I wouldn't say that we've got a lack of numbers, or a lack of replacements, no, not at all."

Dries Mertens had given Belgium a fifth-minute lead against Netherlands, but the visitors equalised through Arnaut Groeneveld in the first half.

Martinez said his side's performance dipped after they conceded in the 27th minute, although he was relatively pleased.

"Unfortunately, we gave a ball away that cost us the goal and that probably brought us some doubts, there was a different performance after the goal, but we didn't give in," he said.

"With a lot of changes we showed that we have a group of players who share the same mentality, and it's where you build a team, around that mentality and that togetherness."

Omnisport
NEWS
As it happened: Belgium 2-1 Switzerland
RELATED STORY
Henry ready to be a head coach says Belgium boss Martinez
RELATED STORY
Belgium players raring to go, says Martinez
RELATED STORY
Golden noose tightens around Martinez as Belgium stakes...
RELATED STORY
'Awesome' Belgium newcomers excite Martinez
RELATED STORY
Monaco the natural move for Henry - Martinez
RELATED STORY
Martinez endorses 'great' Henry amid Monaco links
RELATED STORY
Spain did not contact Martinez over head coach vacancy
RELATED STORY
Belgium vs Brazil: A classic attacking warfare
RELATED STORY
Belgium 3-2 Japan: A World Cup classic
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us