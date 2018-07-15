Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Martinez on target in impressive Inter debut

Omnisport
NEWS
News
432   //    15 Jul 2018, 03:01 IST
Lautaro Martinez - cropped
Argentina international Lautaro Martinez.

Lautaro Martinez earned praise from Inter boss Luciano Spalletti after netting a debut goal in a 3-0 friendly win over Swiss side Lugano on Saturday.

Signed from Racing Club this month, 20-year-old Martinez needed just 16 minutes to provide a glimpse of his promise by tucking away the rebound from fellow new boy Radja Nainggolan's initial effort.

The pair were among five new signings to feature for the Nerazzurri, with Stefan de Vrij, Matteo Politano and Kwadwo Asamoah also involved.

Martinez's half-time replacement, Yann Karamoh, sealed the visitors' victory with a second-half brace, suggesting he could improve on the four Serie A starts he managed in his first season at the club.

Captain Mauro Icardi, who has been linked with Real Madrid, sat out the encounter.

"Lautaro did well to keep the ball, put himself about and threaten the goal," Spalletti said after the match.

"He can play with Icardi, and we'll try it out soon depending on how easy it is. There are some other things still to cover and the defensive side to work on."

Inter's tour of Switzerland continues with a clash against Sion on Wednesday.

