Mbappe doing 'extraordinary things', says Deschamps

Omnisport
NEWS
News
52   //    09 Oct 2018, 09:42 IST
Mbappe - cropped
Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe

France star Kylian Mbappe's achievements as a teenager are "extraordinary", coach Didier Deschamps said.

Mbappe, 19, produced a scintillating display for Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday, scoring four goals in a 5-0 win over Lyon.

The attacker has already claimed two Ligue 1 titles and a World Cup, and is touted as a future Ballon d'Or winner.

Deschamps, whose team are preparing for matches with Iceland and Germany, said what Mbappe was delivering so early in his career was incredible.

"Kylian is doing some extraordinary things. What he can do at such a young age is not normal," he said on Monday.

"You can't put him in any category. A player like him only appears occasionally. I'm privileged because he's French and he plays with us.

"He never did the simple things, but he always learnt quickly. [Against Lyon] he just confirmed what he is able to achieve, and his talent. He knows that he can still improve. What he has been able to do so far, including the four goals, that's just Kylian.

"There are a lot of Kylians, but only one Kylian Mbappe. He's doing amazing things. What he has achieved until now is extraordinary."

Mbappe has scored 10 goals in just seven games in all competitions for PSG this season.

