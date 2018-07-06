Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Mbappe will get even better – Deschamps

Omnisport
NEWS
News
06 Jul 2018
Mbappe - cropped
France star Kylian Mbappe

France coach Didier Deschamps backed Kylian Mbappe to get even better after his impressive display against Argentina at the World Cup.

Mbappe scored a brace and won a penalty to lead France to a 4-3 win over Argentina in the last 16 in Russia.

The 19-year-old attacker showed off his blistering pace during the victory, helping his team into a quarter-final meeting with Uruguay in Nizhny Novgorod Friday.

Deschamps was impressed by the Paris Saint-Germain teenager, but he believes there is more to come.

"That's very good what he did, it puts more light on what he is capable of. Doing it in such a match gives a larger sounding board," he said Thursday.

"He had time to digest it. From Tuesday, he has recovered and this is the high level. The Uruguayans have seen what he is capable of.

"Despite all he does well, he is still learning because despite what all that these young players can do, at their age, we learn."

If France can overcome Uruguay, they will face either Brazil or Belgium in the semi-finals.

 
