×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Middlesbrough 0 Burton Albion 1: League One side reach semi-finals

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    19 Dec 2018, 03:22 IST
JakeHesketh - cropped
Buton Albion's Jake Hesketh celebrates scoring against Middlesbrough

Burton Albion will appear in the EFL Cup semi-finals for the first time after Jake Hesketh earned the League One team a 1-0 win at Middlesbrough.

Hesketh made the most of some slack defending in the 48th minute to beat Darren Randolph and make Nigel Clough's side the first from the third-tier to reach the final four since Sheffield United in 2014-15.

Middlesbrough had the better of the opportunities in the opening period, with Lewis Wing the first to test the impressive Burton goalkeeper Bradley Collins – on loan from Chelsea – in the 12th minute.

Stewart Downing saw his 25-yard free-kick pushed away from the top-right corner by Collins, who kept out Jordan Hugill from an acute angle in the 37th minute.

Burton went ahead three minutes into the second period when Jamie Allen's shot came back off the post and Muhamed Besic failed to clear, with Hesketh sliding in and seeing his snap-shot helped into the bottom-right corner by Aden Flint.

Boro failed to register a single shot on target in the second half, missing out on a great chance to reach the semi-finals for the first time since they won the EFL Cup in 2003-04.

Omnisport
NEWS
3rd-tier Burton Albion into English League Cup for 1st time
RELATED STORY
EFL Cup: Lampard dumps out Mourinho, Burnley lose at...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Recapping Chelsea's 2-1 win over...
RELATED STORY
Son double sends Tottenham to English League Cup quarters
RELATED STORY
UEFA Europa League 2018-19, Arsenal 1-0 Qarabag: 5...
RELATED STORY
Carabao Cup 2018-19, Arsenal v Tottenham: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Leeds United 0 Middlesbrough 0: Championship top dogs...
RELATED STORY
Championship Review: Bamford fires Leeds to summit,...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal to face Tottenham in EFL Cup quarter-finals
RELATED STORY
Brighton & Hove 1-2 Chelsea: 5 Talking Points & Tactical...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us