×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Mourinho '100 per cent not guilty' of abusive language charge

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    02 Nov 2018, 16:27 IST
Jose Mourinho
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho explained he fought a Football Association (FA) charge of using abusive language as he was "100 per cent" not guilty of the accusation.

The FA charged Mourinho following Manchester United’s dramatic 3-2 Premier League win over Newcastle United, but he was cleared on Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference before his side's game against Bournemouth, Mourinho protested his innocence over the charge of making "abusive and/or insulting and/or improper" remarks to a television camera.

"I asked the club and the lawyers to appeal because I was 100 per cent [certain] that I was not guilty of these charges," he said.

"But you never know how it happens, yes I'm pleased but I have to respect the process and I have to wait for what is going to happen next.

"But I only appeal if I feel I'm not guilty, not to waste my time or other people's time."

United head to Bournemouth having taken seven points from their past three Premier League matches in an improved run of form but they are below the Cherries in the Premier League table - Eddie Howe's side sitting in sixth, two spots above United.

"Their story is a story that doesn't surprise me really," Mourinho said of Bournemouth's progress under Howe. 

"After the promotion was the season of being a Premier League team and staying as a Premier League team, stability and now they want more and they are fighting for Europa League positions, just below the top four target. That is a very, very difficult target for anyone.

"But fantastic work and great stability, same manager, same players basically, clinical scouting work, clinical decisions on who to buy - so fantastic work. I wouldn't say it's a surprise for me."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Trabajo y más trabajo. Work and work.. @manchesterunited

A post shared by antoniovalencia2525 (@antoniovalencia2525) on

Mourinho confirmed club captain Antonio Valencia will not be available but Alexis Sanchez and Jesse Lingard are in line to play a part.

"Antonio Valencia, I watched something funny in his Instagram where we says 'work, work, work' in the gym. He should say 'work, work, work' alone because I'm injured and cannot train with the team," Mourinho added.

"So the reason why he was in the gym is because he is injured and he couldn't train with the team. So, I think it looked like he was working really, really hard - and he was - but without the ball and without the team. So, you can imagine that tomorrow he is not selected because he is not ready.

"[Marouane] Fellaini, [Diogo] Dalot and of course Jesse and Alexis are in a much better position than last week, because last week was an effort from them to be available to help the team, but now it's a different story. Now Alexis and Lingard after one good week of work with the team they are ready to play really."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Mourinho cleared of abusive language charge
RELATED STORY
United boss Mourinho charged for alleged post-match...
RELATED STORY
Mourinho avoids punishment over charge of bad language
RELATED STORY
Furious Manchester United fans take to Twitter after FA...
RELATED STORY
Valencia and Man United 100 per cent behind Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Mourinho not right for Manchester United, says club great...
RELATED STORY
£100 Million – Manchester United ready to back Jose...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United boss Mourinho could face ban after...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: United eyeing Serie A...
RELATED STORY
3 players who are really not fond of Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 11
Tomorrow AFC MAN 06:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United
Tomorrow CAR LEI 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Leicester City
Tomorrow EVE BRI 08:30 PM Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow NEW WAT 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Watford
Tomorrow WES BUR 08:30 PM West Ham vs Burnley
Tomorrow ARS LIV 11:00 PM Arsenal vs Liverpool
04 Nov WOL TOT 01:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham
04 Nov MAN SOU 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Southampton
04 Nov CHE CRY 09:30 PM Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
06 Nov HUD FUL 01:30 AM Huddersfield Town vs Fulham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us