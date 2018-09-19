Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Neymar endorses Romario's bid for Rio governor

Associated Press
NEWS
News
88   //    19 Sep 2018, 20:20 IST
AP Image

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Neymar has endorsed former Brazil international Romario in his bid to be Rio de Janeiro state governor.

Romario's social media channels published a video of Neymar backing him on Tuesday.

Neymar says in the video: "I hope you can make Rio better. I am a frequent visitor and I love this city."

Romario, a World Cup winner with Brazil in 1994 and a former FIFA player of the year, is polling second behind former Rio mayor Eduardo Paes. The election for state governor is next month.

Rio state has been in deep financial trouble since the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has never lived in the state but owns a beachfront mansion in Mangaratiba, south of Rio de Janeiro city.

The 52-year-old Romario is currently a senator in Brazil's congress. He started his political career in 2010 as a congressman, a year after he hung up his boots.

Associated Press
NEWS
5 Things You Didn't Know About Neymar
RELATED STORY
Twitter trolls Neymar after he was bamboozled by Mane
RELATED STORY
3 key differences between Eden Hazard and Neymar Jr
RELATED STORY
PSG transfer news: Real Madrid's bid for Neymar, PSG eye...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: PSG's bumper plan to keep...
RELATED STORY
5 times Neymar made the world laugh with his acting
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Jose Mourinho planning a...
RELATED STORY
Neymar: The boy who cried wolf
RELATED STORY
Tottenham's Lucas endorses far-right Brazilian candidate
RELATED STORY
Reports: AC Milan have bid accepted for Chelsea target
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us