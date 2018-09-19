Neymar endorses Romario's bid for Rio governor

Associated Press FOLLOW NEWS News 88 // 19 Sep 2018, 20:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Neymar has endorsed former Brazil international Romario in his bid to be Rio de Janeiro state governor.

Romario's social media channels published a video of Neymar backing him on Tuesday.

Neymar says in the video: "I hope you can make Rio better. I am a frequent visitor and I love this city."

Romario, a World Cup winner with Brazil in 1994 and a former FIFA player of the year, is polling second behind former Rio mayor Eduardo Paes. The election for state governor is next month.

Rio state has been in deep financial trouble since the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has never lived in the state but owns a beachfront mansion in Mangaratiba, south of Rio de Janeiro city.

The 52-year-old Romario is currently a senator in Brazil's congress. He started his political career in 2010 as a congressman, a year after he hung up his boots.