Nuno calls for Wolves' win over Chelsea to set the standard

Nuno Espirito Santo celebrates Wolves' win over Chelsea

Nuno Espirito Santo was quick to insist that Wolves' problems would not magically disappear on the back of Wednesday's shock 2-1 comeback victory against Chelsea.

After an impressive start to life back in the Premier League, Nuno's men came into this meeting at Molineux having picked up just one point from their previous six outings.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek's heavily deflected effort inside 20 minutes could have seen heads drop, but the hosts mounted a sensational fightback thanks to two goals in four minutes around the hour-mark.

Raul Jimenez rifled in an equaliser before Diogo Jota tapped home Matt Doherty's cross to stun the Blues, and Nuno swiftly set his sights on reaching those levels on a weekly basis.

"It was fantastic work from the boys, that's the only way to play these teams, you have to run more than them and when you have your chances, take them," Nuno told BBC Sport.

"This doesn't mean all the problems are solved, it means tomorrow we have to work and stick on these standards.

"It was a very good performance in the first half even though we were losing and staying in the game was important."

And Nuno rejected the suggestion that ending a six-match winless run was a fitting response to those who have criticised Wolves over recent weeks.

"I don't have to answer to anybody," he told Sky Sports. "It's a question of working, organisation, knowing you have good and bad moments, but going through the process of improving the players, but there are no questions or doubts.

"It was an enjoyable game. Chelsea are a fantastic team, with a fantastic manager and fantastic players so to be able to compete against these teams is very good for us.

"The belief always has to be there. We have to work hard. The moment we got the draw, everybody in Molineux felt we can do it. The fans became so noisy and pushed the team and the players achieved such a deserved goal."

