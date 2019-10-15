×
Paratici rules out Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Juventus

15 Oct 2019, 11:36 IST
CristianoRonaldo-cropped
Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici insisted superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will not be leaving the Serie A champions anytime soon.

Ronaldo is contracted to Juve until 2022 following his blockbuster €112million transfer from Real Madrid last season, however, there have been rumours that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner could leave Turin.

The 34-year-old scored 21 Serie A goals and 28 across all competitions last term, while he has four goals in 2019-20.

Asked about Ronaldo – who scored his 700th competitive goal in Portugal's 2-1 Euro 2020 qualifying defeat to Ukraine on Monday – Paratici dismissed the possibility of the veteran forward leaving Juventus before his contract expires.

"He is very focused on his current objectives, I do not believe in the slightest that he will leave at the end of the season or later," Paratici said.

"He is under contract: we are very happy with him and he is happy at Juventus."

Juve – seeking their ninth successive Scudetto – have been linked to Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic.

However, Juve have no plans to invest in January following the off-season arrivals of Matthijs de Ligt, Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot, Danilo and Merih Demiral.

"We will not make moves in January," Paratici said. "The roster is complete and it is one of the best in Europe."

While there might not be any new signings forthcoming, January could see a number of departures at the Italian champions.

Mario Mandzukic is yet to feature for Juve this season and has been heavily linked to Premier League giants Manchester United.

"We decided to give him a moment of peace because there was the chance he would be moving to Qatar, which then did not materialize," Paratici said. "Now we will decide together what the best solution will be in January."

