Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Pique summons spirit of Michigan '89 amid Spain's Lopetegui fiasco

Spain may be in disarray heading into Russia 2018 but Gerard Pique is taking inspiration from a basketball triumph almost 30 years ago.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 14 Jun 2018, 01:10 IST
318
GerardPique - Cropped
Spain defender Gerard Pique

Gerard Pique is remaining defiant in the wake of Spain's chaotic World Cup build-up, drawing on Michigan's 1989 NCAA Championship-winning side as proof La Roja can prosper in Russia.

The 2010 champions were rocked on Tuesday when it was announced head coach Julen Lopetegui would join Real Madrid after the finals.

Unwilling to let Lopetegui stay on for the tournament, the Royal Spanish Football Federation sacked the 51-year-old on Wednesday and placed former captain Fernando Hierro in temporary charge.

And Pique, a world and European champion with Spain, is taking inspiration from Michigan's title 29 years ago, when the Wolverines sacked Bill Frieder - who had announced he would take up another coaching position after the Finals - before his replacement Steve Fisher guided the team to glory.

"University of Michigan. Basketball. 1989. NCAA Champion. It wouldn't be the first time it happened," Pique posted on Twitter.

"All together, now more than ever."

Spain get their campaign under way with a tough Group B test against Portugal on Friday, before clashes with Iran and Morocco.
Spain need spirit of 2008 to survive Lopetegui chaos
RELATED STORY
5 things you should know about Julen Lopetegui
RELATED STORY
5 Interesting facts about Real Madrid’s new manager:...
RELATED STORY
Spain still among World Cup favourites after Lopetegui...
RELATED STORY
Iniesta better than last year – Lopetegui
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Fernando Hierro replaces Julen...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Real Madrid appoint Julen Lopetegui as...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Julen Lopetegui is right for Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Twitter erupts as Spain sack manager...
RELATED STORY
3 signings Julen Lopetegui should make at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
FIFA World Cup 2018
Today RUS SAU 08:30 PM
Tomorrow EGY URU 05:30 PM
Tomorrow MOR IRA 08:30 PM
Tomorrow POR SPA 11:30 PM
16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us