×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pochettino has to win a trophy and so do I – Sarri

Omnisport
NEWS
News
165   //    08 Jan 2019, 04:00 IST
pochettino-cropped
Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino and Maurizio Sarri of Chelsea

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri believes he and Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino must win a trophy if they are to leave a legacy at their respective clubs.

Pochettino has transformed Spurs into Champions League regulars and they remain well in contention for the Premier League title this term with only six points separating them and leaders Liverpool.

His impact is even more impressive in the context of Tottenham regularly being outspent by their main rivals in the transfer market.

But Pochettino's critics often beat him with the stick that Spurs have yet to win silverware under his stewardship, and Sarri says the Argentine will be aware of the need to deliver trophies as it is a reality he also faces.

"I agree because he [Pochettino] is a very good coach, one of the best at the moment, I agree he has to win a trophy, I hope not this [trophy]," Sarri said ahead of Chelsea's EFL Cup semi-final first-leg meeting with Spurs on Tuesday.

"I think it is the same [for me]. Of course, Pochettino is at Tottenham from four years ago and I am here from six months and I think that here in the first season it is really very difficult for everybody.

"For Pochettino, four years, for [Jurgen] Klopp, four years [without a trophy]. It was really very hard in the first season also for [Manchester City manager Pep] Guardiola, so here it is really very difficult to build up a very good team. You need time."

Chelsea were completely outplayed by Spurs in a 3-1 reverse at Wembley in November, and Sarri says the aftermath of that humbling defeat helped him realise the gravitas of the fixture. 

Advertisement

"I saw my players in the dressing room after the match," the Italian said. "They were destroyed, so I realised that the match against Tottenham is a very important match for the club, the fans and the players as well.

"They needed only to realise why the match was so bad and it was really very easy because the video of the first 15 minutes was clear.

"There was a big difference in mentality, aggressiveness and determination so it was clear. Clear for me and also for the players."

Sarri is convinced his side have since rediscovered their determination, however.

"I think so because the level of determination is good, now we have to solve some problems, of course," he added.

"Sometimes during the match we were not able to have the right reaction to the difficulties to a negative situation.

"In the last match we were not able to have the right reaction to a positive situation because after the second goal we conceded four shots on goal in two minutes, so we need to learn that we cannot lower the application in the defensive phase."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
Omnisport
NEWS
I believe in another football - Sarri not interested in...
RELATED STORY
Pochettino wants Spurs to spend to match his Premier...
RELATED STORY
Sarri: Chelsea have a mental problem
RELATED STORY
Sarri more interested in signing a winger than a striker...
RELATED STORY
He needs to go - Sarri backs Fabregas exit
RELATED STORY
Why Sarri does not need a Plan B for Chelsea  
RELATED STORY
Sarri: Improving Morata has great potential
RELATED STORY
Sarri: Drinkwater and Moses do not fit Chelsea system
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich move wouldn't be good for Hudson-Odoi,...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-10: What does Pulisic's transfer to...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 22
12 Jan WES ARS 06:00 PM West Ham vs Arsenal
12 Jan BRI LIV 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool
12 Jan BUR FUL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Fulham
12 Jan CAR HUD 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Town
12 Jan CRY WAT 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Watford
12 Jan LEI SOU 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Southampton
12 Jan CHE NEW 11:00 PM Chelsea vs Newcastle
13 Jan EVE AFC 07:45 PM Everton vs AFC Bournemouth
13 Jan TOT MAN 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Manchester United
15 Jan MAN WOL 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
AFC Asian Cup 2019
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us