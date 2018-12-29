×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pochettino: Tottenham played in the wrong way

Omnisport
NEWS
News
58   //    29 Dec 2018, 23:18 IST
pochettino - CROPPED
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino said Tottenham were wrong in their approach to Saturday's Premier League clash with Wolves, which ended in a shock 3-1 defeat.

Spurs took a first-half lead through a fantastic Harry Kane strike but could not kick on as they did in thumping wins over Everton and Bournemouth in recent matches.

Instead they were stunned by a second-half revival from Wolves, with Willy Boly, Raul Jimenez and Helder Costa all on target for the visitors.

The result, which ends a five-match winning run in the league, deals a blow to Spurs' title hopes, with Pochettino's side having climbed above Manchester City into second with their 5-0 hammering of Bournemouth on Boxing Day.

"We did not dominate the ball in the second half," said Pochettino. "We were wrong in the way we tried to play, too much long ball and our energy dropped in the second half.

"It was difficult to come back into the game after their equaliser. But that is football.

"We have had a very good run in the last few weeks and to keep that level is difficult.

"We tried to play a little more in the second half, but we were too direct and I think we started to pay for the effort in the other games.

Advertisement

"We are not machines. We need to understand that we cannot get ourselves in this situation.

"I think we used the ball in the wrong way and allowed them to create chances on the transitions."

Spurs travel to Cardiff City on New Year's Day.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Pochettino: Titles the next target for Tottenham
RELATED STORY
Tottenham wrong to get involved in melee, says Pochettino
RELATED STORY
Tottenham shut down Manchester United questions to...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham still to prove Premier League title credentials...
RELATED STORY
Pochettino: Managing Tottenham's squad has made me a...
RELATED STORY
Pochettino wants no repeat of Hazard's derogatory...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham prepared for north London derby fine - Pochettino
RELATED STORY
Tottenham 'working so hard' on Eriksen renewal – Pochettino
RELATED STORY
Pochettino readies big guns for Gunners
RELATED STORY
Gary Neville is right; Mauricio Pochettino is the right...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us