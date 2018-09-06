Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Pogba vague on Man Utd future

Omnisport
NEWS
News
458   //    06 Sep 2018, 19:40 IST
Paul Pogba
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba has refused to commit his long-term future to Manchester United, but has described speculation linking him with a move away from Old Trafford as "talk".

Pogba was a reported target for Barcelona throughout the transfer window, with former United defender Gerard Pique saying he would be welcome at Camp Nou.

However, Pogba remained at Old Trafford when the European window closed on Friday.

The relationship between Pogba and Jose Mourinho has repeatedly been questioned but the World Cup winner insists there is no problem with the United manager.

"There was a lot of talk, but it was just like that, I'm under contract in Manchester," Pogba said to German outlet Sky Sport.

"My future is currently in Manchester, I still have a contract, I'm playing there at the moment, but who knows what will happen in the next few months.

"We have a pure coach-player relationship, that's right. One thing I can assure you: I will always give 100 per cent, no matter which coach I always give everything for United - I cannot say more."

Pogba is on international duty with France, who take on Germany in their UEFA Nations League opener on Thursday.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Will Mourinho's Man Utd bounce back ?
RELATED STORY
Mourinho's future at Man Utd in doubt - Premier League MD...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United superstar set to join Juventus...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Barcelona Superstar...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona gives up on signing Man United star.
RELATED STORY
Reports: Man Utd and Barcelona could agree on a...
RELATED STORY
World Cup winner rejects Manchester United, Pogba makes...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Why Manchester United Need to Keep Paul Pogba
RELATED STORY
Reports: Pogba agrees incredible £350k-a-week deal with...
RELATED STORY
Man United transfer news: Sergio Ramos knows what De Gea...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us