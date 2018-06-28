Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Portugal 'not interested' in Germany's shock exit, says Alves

Omnisport
NEWS
News
353   //    28 Jun 2018, 16:50 IST
Korea Republic v Germany Group F FIFA World Cup 27062018
Germany's stunned stars are knocked out of the World Cup

Bruno Alves insists Portugal are "not interested" in Germany's demise, but believes it offers further proof of the difficulty of the World Cup.

Joachim Low's side became the fourth reigning champions in the last five tournaments to fall at the group stage, as Germany crashed out in the opening round for the first time in 80 years with Wednesday's defeat to South Korea.

European champions Portugal have had no such difficulties, however, coming through a tight group with Spain, Iran and Morocco to set up a clash against Uruguay.

While veteran defender Alves acknowledges that Germany's elimination is a big story, Portugal will remain focused on their own path to glory in Russia.

"We have seen that in this World Cup there are no easy games. Germany going out is another clear indication of that," Alves told a news conference.

"But this doesn't change the fact that we're 100 per cent focused on Portugal. We prepare every day for our games always believing that we can reach the next stage.

"Whatever happens to other teams is interesting for other people - people who analyse the results - but we're not interested. We only care about Portugal."

Dani Alves denies wiping nose on Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
'Without words', 'Schadenfreude' – World's media reacts...
RELATED STORY
Not just Real Madrid interested in Fekir, says Aulas
RELATED STORY
Nainggolan not interested in Roma exit
RELATED STORY
AP PHOTOS: Spain, Portugal survive crazy Day 12 at World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: The Uruguayan challenge for Portugal
RELATED STORY
Germany exit shows World Cup is like the Premier League –...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Portugal vs Morocco: Preview, Team News,...
RELATED STORY
No room for complacency, warns Southgate after Germany exit
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Queiroz queries video reviews after Iran's exit
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us