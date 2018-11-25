×
Ramos 'angry' after Madrid defeat

25 Nov 2018
SergioRamos - Cropped
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos was left angry after his team's 3-0 loss to Eibar in LaLiga on Saturday.

Madrid suffered their first loss under coach Santiago Solari, humbled as Gonzalo Escalante, Sergi Enrich and Kike scored for Eibar.

Ramos rued his side's intensity after Madrid failed to close the gap on Barcelona and Atletico, who drew 1-1 later in the day.

"We head home angry because after going off on international duty on a great run which saw us pick up confidence, we've fallen to another disappointing result away from home and dropped further off the top," he said, via the club's website.

"We have to take a good look at ourselves, we weren't at the level we should be, we lacked intensity and that has shown in the scoreline."

Ramos paid tribute to Eibar, who jumped into eighth in the LaLiga table with their first ever win over Madrid.

"Take nothing away from Eibar, we have to congratulate them on a great performance. They made the most of their strengths very well," he said.

"After a poor run of results, the team struggles for morale and when you're unable to match your opposition in terms of intensity you're just an average side."

Real Madrid CF Football
Sergio Ramos: The audacious warrior of the Bernabeu
Dejan Lovren's continued digs at Sergio Ramos smack of...
Modric defends Ramos after Lovren comments
Ramos has never breached anti-doping regulations - Madrid
Ramos: Real Madrid will win again
Twitter reacts as Sergio Ramos appeared to cry during El...
Injured Sergio Ramos to leave Spain squad
5 long-term replacements for a declining Sergio Ramos at...
Ramos refuses to retaliate after Lovren jibe
Van Dijk: Ramos is not my type of defender
