Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Refereeing the World Cup final is a dream - Pitana

Omnisport
NEWS
News
239   //    14 Jul 2018, 14:54 IST
Nestor Pitana - cropped
Referee Nestor Pitana talks to Olivier Giroud

Nestor Pitana has described being chosen as the referee for Sunday's World Cup final between France and Croatia as a "dream".

The 43-year-old becomes only the second man to officiate the tournament's opening game - between Russia and Saudi Arabia - and the final, following in the footsteps of his compatriot Horacio Elizondo, who did the same in 2006.

Pitana was in charge for France's quarter-final victory over Uruguay, as well as Croatia's last-16 clash with Denmark, and says being given the final is akin to when he found out he was going to have a child.

"Very rarely have I experienced anything comparable in my life," he told FIFA.com.

"That feeling, that excitement. Maybe I could compare it with the moment when I was told that I was going to be a father. In terms of the sacrifice, the responsibility that it involves.

"For any kid who loves football, the dream is to get to the World Cup final.

"This team have worked so hard to get where we are, we've managed one of the greatest achievements in the world of refereeing. And now we want to finish the job, in the best way possible."

Nestor Pitana to referee World Cup final
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Pitana gets 1st and final whistles at World Cup
RELATED STORY
A capsule look at the France-Croatia World Cup final
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: England and Croatia, a tale of...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Why England can be proud of their...
RELATED STORY
Four takeaways from the two semi-final matches of the...
RELATED STORY
Night of Seville: The best Semi-final in World Cup history
RELATED STORY
Past plus present: 5 dream striker pairings at the World Cup
RELATED STORY
European, South American referees picked for World Cup QFs
RELATED STORY
Column: Video refereeing a boon and a bust at World Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us