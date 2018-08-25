Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Revenge for Puel as Leicester defeats Southampton

Associated Press
NEWS
News
83   //    25 Aug 2018, 22:05 IST
AP Image

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — England World Cup defender Harry Maguire drilled in a late stoppage-time winner to help Claude Puel get one over his former club as Leicester defeated 10-man Southampton 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Ryan Bertrand's venomous shot, on his 150th appearance for the club, had put the hosts in front in the 52nd minute before Demarai Gray equalized four minutes later.

Southampton's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was then sent off for a second bookable offence after he dived in Leicester's box in the 77th minute.

Victory was sweet for Leicester's French coach Puel, who was sacked last year despite guiding Southampton to the League Cup final and producing an eighth-place finish in the league.

Southampton's wait for a first win of the season goes on, while Mark Hughes' men now boast just three victories in their last 28 home league games.

Associated Press
NEWS
Under-fire Leicester boss Puel calls for perspective
RELATED STORY
Puel denies feeling Leicester pressure as club issues...
RELATED STORY
Puel defends Vardy after Wolves red card
RELATED STORY
Puel: United defeat wasn't a fair result for Leicester
RELATED STORY
Puel determined to keep Maguire at Leicester
RELATED STORY
Maguire, Schmeichel too valuable for Leicester to lose -...
RELATED STORY
Puel the other one! Leicester boss jokes about Maguire to...
RELATED STORY
 Leicester City FC: Caught in the No-Mans Land 
RELATED STORY
Puel eager for Maguire stay amid Manchester United links
RELATED STORY
Puel shuts down Schmeichel transfer speculation
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us