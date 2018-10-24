×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Robben and Rafinha want more from Bayern

Omnisport
NEWS
News
44   //    24 Oct 2018, 01:44 IST
ArjenRobben - cropped
Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben

Arjen Robben conceded Bayern Munich were not always at their best in a 2-0 Champions league win over AEK Athens.

Quickfire second-half goals from Javi Martinez and Robert Lewandowski moved Bayern on to seven points at the halfway stage in Group E.

But Niko Kovac's men laboured against a deep-lying defence for the opening hour, with Robben one of the creative talents who failed to fire.

"We played well in the first half, but we didn't take advantage of the few chances we had and the final pass wasn't always there," he told Sky.

"In the second half, we had a few moments where we didn't play too well, but we didn't ease off and eventually we took our chances."

Left-back Rafinha set up striker Lewandowski for the 63rd-minute tap-in that sealed the points.

"It was difficult. We started well but it was tricky to control the ball," the defender told reporters.

"Thankfully, we managed to score the goals. We know we need to play better, but we're heading in the right direction."

Bayern returned from the international break on a run of four games without a win, leading to Kovac's position coming under scrutiny.

But Tuesday's triumph follows a 3-1 Bundesliga victory at Wolfsburg, with a visit to Mainz next on the agenda in Germany's top flight.

Omnisport
NEWS
Robben underlines Boateng's importance to Bayern
RELATED STORY
Champions league: Bayern made to work for 2-0 win over AEK
RELATED STORY
Schweinsteiger backed for Bayern director's role by Robben
RELATED STORY
Bayern chief Hoeness slams 'sick and stupid' Bellarabi
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 3
RELATED STORY
Joining Bayern the best decision of my career - Robben
RELATED STORY
Rafinha wants perfect fit Thiago back at Barca
RELATED STORY
Evergreen Robben set to face Ajax
RELATED STORY
Things don't go wrong in a week – Robben calm amid Bayern...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Bayern Munich: Match preview and...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us