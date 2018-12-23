×
Rooney backs Solskjaer to fix Manchester United fractures

Omnisport
NEWS
News
46   //    23 Dec 2018, 00:11 IST
jose mourinho wayne rooney - cropped
Jose Mourinho (L) with Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the right man to heal the player unrest that contributed to Jose Mourinho's dismissal from Manchester United.

Appearing on television ahead of the club's Premier League clash against Cardiff City, Rooney said recent conversations with former team-mates confirmed the atmosphere "wasn't great" at Old Trafford.

Mourinho was dismissed after a 3-1 loss to Liverpool in which star midfielder Paul Pogba, with whom the Portuguese reportedly had several run-ins, was an unused substitute.

United installed Solskjaer as boss on an interim basis and Rooney, who left for Everton in 2017, welcomed the move as essential to lifting morale.

"Of course I stay in touch with a lot of people at the club. I speak to them quite a lot and certainly this week," the ex-Red Devils skipper told BT Sport.

"To be a successful football club you need everything to be right. You need the staff at the training ground to be right, the groundsman, whoever it is, they need to feel happy, and that rubs off.

"I think that relationship between some of the players and some of the staff obviously wasn't great.

"But bringing Ole and Mike Phelan in, that has already changed. They're smiling, they're happy and that rubs off on the players.

"I think it's a good move for the club. It gives them a bit more time to get the right manager in place in the summer."

