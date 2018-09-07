Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Scaloni: Messi's Argentina future? We'll see

Omnisport
NEWS
News
835   //    07 Sep 2018, 09:36 IST
LionelMessi-cropped
Argentina superstar Lionel Messi

The international future of Lionel Messi remains unclear, according to interim Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni.

Messi's long-term Argentina future is reportedly in doubt after the 31-year-old was left out of the squad for upcoming friendlies against Guatemala and Colombia.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner and Barcelona superstar is believed to be considering his position in the national team following Argentina's last-16 exit at the World Cup in Russia, where he captained the country.

Asked about Messi again on the eve of Friday's match against Guatemala in Los Angeles, Scaloni said: "We already talked about it.

"I think it's clear, we spoke with him and we'll see on the next list if he comes back or not.

"I don't think it's justified to speak about him now, the day before a match.

"I'm sure we'll see what happens in the future."

Ex-international right-back Scaloni, 40, is in the hot seat on a caretaker basis following the departure of Jorge Sampaoli.

Sampaoli was heavily criticised as Argentina bowed out of Russia 2018 at the hands of France.

Scaloni, however, knows what his future holds with Argentina, telling reporters: "I am very clear that I am in interim status, there is no doubt."

Omnisport
NEWS
Scaloni unclear on Messi's long-term Argentina plans
RELATED STORY
Argentina appoint Scaloni as caretaker boss
RELATED STORY
Argentina's new coach comments on Messi's future at...
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi left out for Argentina friendly games
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi's future with Argentina depends on his decision
RELATED STORY
5 top teams looking for redemption after World Cup debacle
RELATED STORY
No Messi in Argentina squad as Simeone wins first call-up
RELATED STORY
COTIF Cup 2018: Argentina announce star-studded U20 squad...
RELATED STORY
Samuel joins Scaloni's Argentina staff
RELATED STORY
Reports: Messi makes a huge decision about his future
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us