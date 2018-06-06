Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Schick has no regrets about failed move to Juventus

Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick has no regrets that a proposed move to Juventus collapsed after a heart condition was discovered.

06 Jun 2018
Schick cropped
Patrick Schick's proposed move to Juventus fell through but he is happy in Rome

Roma forward Patrik Schick has no regrets about a failed move to Juventus last July.

The Czech Republic international was set to move to the Old Lady in 2017 from Sampdoria until two medicals revealed a heart inflammation.

When asked if he regrets not being given the chance to play for the side who went on to win Serie A, Schick insisted he does not think about it.

"Do I wonder what might have been? No, I've already closed it out," he told Lidovky.

"I never looked back at it, it wouldn't be worth it. I was glad to move to Roma and I had no regrets that Juventus didn't work out.

"After the first round of medicals I knew there was a heart problem. They told me right away."

The 22-year-old scored just three goals in all competitions for Roma last campaign, but he feels the year of experience will provide a solid platform for next season.

Schick added: "I'm already working hard, I just need to prove what I can do. When I went to Rome I was a bit inexperienced, as I was when I went to Sampdoria.

"I think that's how it works with me, in the second year I'll show who I really am."

Schick was on loan with Giallorossi last term and recently made the move permanent with a deal that could be worth up to a club-record €42million.

