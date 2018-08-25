Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Silva reveals effort to restore Sigurdsson self-belief

Omnisport
NEWS
News
418   //    25 Aug 2018, 13:37 IST
Sigurdsson-Cropped
Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson

Marco Silva made a concerted effort to renew Gylfi Sigurdsson's self-belief in the lead up to this campaign following a difficult first season with Everton.

Sigurdsson joined Everton in a reported £40million move from Swansea City before the start of last season.

But the Iceland international struggled to justify that outlay, scoring four goals and providing only three assists in the Premier League.

The midfielder has played in a more advanced role under new manager Silva in the opening two games of the season.

And the Portuguese boss is confident Sigurdsson can make more of an impact in 2018-19.

He said of his pre-season pep talk with Sigurdsson: "I told him I believe in him and his quality and then it was up to him to prove his quality and he deserved a role in the XI.

"He is doing everything, trying and improving. I was clear with him like I was with all of them.

"I think it is possible he is enjoying [playing further upfield], because he told me, but I know he is ready to play in different positions as well, and I have an idea what is possible in different positions when he can perform in a better way.

"He is ready to play in different positions. I don't want to talk about his role last season - with him and the other players  - it's not for me to talk about what happened to them.

"We show them what we expect, what his role will be. He started pre-season later because he was in the World Cup. He prepares his mind and body to play to high intensity. He is in a good moment to help the team."

Only one of Everton's six close-season signings, Richarlison, has played in the opening pair of fixtures with Wolves and Southampton, from which the Toffees have taken four points.

But Brazil winger Bernard could make his debut against Bournemouth on Saturday.

"Everything we did in the market is to improve our squad and grow the competition, which is important for me," Silva added.

"We signed players we thought can improve. Just because they signed it does not mean they go in the starting XI. They have to come, to train and show they can improve our squad.

"We have to get them to the level and work hard with all the other players. This week I can tell you I saw Bernard growing his physical condition. That is important to me. I saw [Kurt] Zouma improve as well. With both of them ready we will be stronger."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Everton must convince Lookman to stay - Silva
RELATED STORY
EPL: Top 3 goals of week 2
RELATED STORY
David Silva: The Muggle Magician
RELATED STORY
Premier League Transfer Weekly
RELATED STORY
5 Ways how Guardiola can break the decade long hoodoo
RELATED STORY
4 key takeaways from Arsenal's 0-2 loss against...
RELATED STORY
Silva won't convince Rooney to stay
RELATED STORY
Europe's top 5 Leagues and the 5 Most successful clubs in...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea vs Arsenal: How could Arsenal line up against...
RELATED STORY
5 players who need to step up for Manchester City in De...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 3
FT WOL MAN
1 - 1
 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City
36' AFC EVE
0 - 0
 AFC Bournemouth vs Everton
34' ARS WES
1 - 1
 Arsenal vs West Ham
36' HUD CAR
0 - 0
 Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City
36' SOU LEI
0 - 0
 Southampton vs Leicester City
Today LIV BRI 10:00 PM Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow WAT CRY 06:00 PM Watford vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow FUL BUR 08:30 PM Fulham vs Burnley
Tomorrow NEW CHE 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Chelsea
28 Aug MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us