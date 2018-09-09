Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Soccer legend Maradona lands in Sinaloa

Associated Press
NEWS
News
206   //    09 Sep 2018, 05:47 IST
AP Image

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona arrived in northern Mexico on Saturday to begin his new job as head coach of the second-tier Mexican soccer club Dorados of Sinaloa.

The club's Twitter account posted multiple photos of Maradona arriving at the Culiacan airport draped in official club gear: a baseball hat with the Dorados logo and a scarf proclaiming "Always with you."

The photos were accompanied by messages like "The boss has arrived" and "Diego is home."

Maradona is one of the most recognizable names in international soccer, having led Argentina to the 1986 World Cup championship in Mexico with his infamous "Hand of God" goal.

Maradona has publicly struggled with substance abuse and will be leading a team that is in Mexico's drug-trafficking heartland.

Associated Press
NEWS
Diego Maradona hired as coach of 2nd-tier Mexican team
RELATED STORY
Diego Maradona: The Legend
RELATED STORY
7 reasons why Diego Maradona is the most controversial...
RELATED STORY
Napoli's Top-10 All-Time Leading GoalScorers
RELATED STORY
Diego Maradona's top 3 goals in the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Maradona takes in Argentina's clash with Iceland
RELATED STORY
Diego Maradona blasts Argentina, offers to coach them for...
RELATED STORY
Greatest defensive back-four in football history
RELATED STORY
Colombia victims of 'monumental theft' in England defeat,...
RELATED STORY
3 icons who eclipse Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us