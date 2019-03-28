×
Solskjaer 'beyond excited' to be given Manchester United job

Omnisport
NEWS
News
49   //    28 Mar 2019, 14:54 IST
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer led Manchester United to the quarter-finals of the Champions League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is "beyond excited" to be appointed Manchester United manager on a permanent basis.

Solskjaer took charge as caretaker last December following the sacking of Jose Mourinho and inspired an immediate upturn in form.

The Norwegian won his first eight games in charge across all competitions, then led United to a shock comeback win against Paris Saint-Germain to book a Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona.

Although United lost their last two games ahead of the international break, Solskjaer's appointment on a three-year deal was confirmed by the club on Thursday.

"From the first day I arrived, I felt at home at this special club," said Solskjaer, who left Molde to return to Old Trafford. "It was an honour to be a Manchester United player, and then to start my coaching career here.

"The last few months have been a fantastic experience and I want to thank all of the coaches, players and staff for the work we've done so far.

"This is the job that I always dreamed of doing and I'm beyond excited to have the chance to lead the club long-term and hopefully deliver the continued success that our amazing fans deserve."

United have taken more Premier League points than any other club since Solskjaer's arrival, although they lost to Wolves in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

