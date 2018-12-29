×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Solskjaer has changed so much at Man United – Shaw

Omnisport
NEWS
News
173   //    29 Dec 2018, 15:52 IST
ole gunnar solskjaer - cropped
Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already made huge changes since replacing Jose Mourinho as Manchester United manager, defender Luke Shaw says.

Former striker Solskjaer was named caretaker boss after Mourinho departed in the wake of a humbling 3-1 loss to Liverpool at Anfield.

United have enjoyed a positive start to life under the Norwegian, beating Cardiff City 5-1 before Wednesday's 3-1 victory over Huddersfield Town at Old Trafford.

Shaw, who was criticised publicly by Mourinho on more than one occasion but had been one of United's best performers in the early part of this season, thinks Solskjaer has already had a big impact on a team that was accused of playing far too negatively under their old manager.

"I think you can see from the outside how much he has changed things in such a short space of time," Shaw told Sky Sports.

"He is just a really positive manager, he knows what the club needs and also what the fans want in the way we are playing.

"He's bringing that attacking, quick play back to Old Trafford. I'm sure the fans are going to appreciate that as much as we [the players] do."

Shaw says he found out about Solskjaer's return to the club when his girlfriend heard the news.

Advertisement

"The truth? My girlfriend told me," said the left-back. "I woke up in the morning and had a shower and she ran out of the room and told me.

"I did not have a clue, I didn't look at my phone or anything. That's how I found out... from my girlfriend."

United take on Bournemouth on Sunday in their final match of 2018.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
'That's how Man United are expected to play' – Shaw...
RELATED STORY
5 headaches for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
3 positive changes Solskjaer has made to Manchester...
RELATED STORY
3 ways Manchester United could line up under Ole Gunnar...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 5-1 Cardiff City: 6 men who were...
RELATED STORY
4 Ways Manchester United can line-up under Ole Gunnar...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should try playing in...
RELATED STORY
3 challenges awaiting Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Cardiff boss Warnock backs Solskjaer for permanent Man...
RELATED STORY
5 Qualities of Solskjaer that make him an ideal...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 20
Today BRI EVE 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton
Today FUL HUD 08:30 PM Fulham vs Huddersfield Town
Today LEI CAR 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Cardiff City
Today TOT WOL 08:30 PM Tottenham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Today WAT NEW 08:30 PM Watford vs Newcastle
Today LIV ARS 11:00 PM Liverpool vs Arsenal
Tomorrow CRY CHE 05:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Chelsea
Tomorrow BUR WES 07:45 PM Burnley vs West Ham
Tomorrow SOU MAN 07:45 PM Southampton vs Manchester City
Tomorrow MAN AFC 10:00 PM Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us