Stats the way Jose - Mourinho defends Rashford record

Jose Mourinho (L) and Marcus Rashford (R)

After a week in which Marcus Rashford has scored for England against Spain and Switzerland, the spotlight has turned on his playing time at Manchester United.

Several pundits have suggested Rashford would be better off leaving Old Trafford amid claims United boss Jose Mourinho does not have complete faith in the 20-year-old.

Mourinho came out fighting in his pre-Watford news conference on Friday, though, highlighting the chances offered to the striker when compared to some of his Premier League peers.

"Marcus Rashford is not [Liverpool's] Dominic Solanke," said Mourinho. "He is not [Chelsea's] Ruben Loftus-Cheek, he is not [Everton's] Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

"He is Marcus Rashford, a Manchester United player, with an incredible number of appearances and an incredible number of minutes played at the highest level in the best possible competitions."

Of course, they are specifically chosen comparisons designed to prove his point but how does Rashford's statistics in all competitions stack up against the others mentioned?

Jose on @MarcusRashford's performances for @England: "Of course I am happy for him. He played well, he competed well and he scored twice." #MUFC pic.twitter.com/W3u1gLbRts — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 14, 2018



SEASON 2016/17

Games Played (Minutes)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 12 (382)

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 11 (344)

Dominic Solanke - 0 (0)

Marcus Rashford - 53 (3066)



SEASON 2017/18

Games Played (Minutes)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 44 (2460)

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 25 (1965)

Dominic Solanke - 27 (728)

Marcus Rashford - 52 (2679)



SEASON 2018/19

Games Played (Minutes)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 4 (201)

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 2 (33)

Dominic Solanke - 0 (0)

Marcus Rashford - 3 (122)



TOTALS

Games Played (Minutes)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 60 (3043)

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 38 (2342)

Dominic Solanke - 27 (728)

Marcus Rashford - 108 (5867)