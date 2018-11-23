×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Struggling Burnley appoint Rigg as technical director

Omnisport
NEWS
News
31   //    23 Nov 2018, 01:17 IST
Mike Rigg
Burnley's new technical director Mike Rigg

Mike Rigg has been named Burnley's new technical director.

The Premier League side, winless in five games and 15th in the table, confirmed Rigg's appointment on Thursday.

Rigg, head of player acquisition at Manchester City at the time they signed the likes of Sergio Aguero and David Silva, starts work next month.

The 49-year-old will report directly to club chairman Mike Garlick and manager Sean Dyche has welcomed Rigg's appointment.

"I have mentioned over the past couple of years how important it is to grow all areas of the club, and recruitment structuring and how we want to go forward, is an important part of that," Dyche told the club's website.

"I think at the end of a good process for the club, involving myself and the chairman, amongst others, we have found someone who can help the club to grow. By bringing in Mike, I think it's a great opportunity for him to stamp his side on the way that we work.

"Within the role it's not just recruitment, but that's a big part of it, and with Mike's background, both here and abroad, in searching for the right players for Burnley football club, I think that experience will be needed and used wisely, and that's what we'll look to Mike to add to what we already do."

Rigg has also worked as head of talent identification at the Football Association and was chief footballing officer at Fulham.

"I am delighted and absolutely honoured to be asked to come and join the club," Rigg said. "I have worked for over 30 years in football, starting out as a community officer, which was a terrific grounding, and have been lucky to work with national associations and club sides.

"I feel I have an excellent understanding of all areas and how things have to fit together to be successful. What Burnley has achieved over the past few years is absolutely phenomenal and I hope I can do everything possible to support Sean and try and strengthen the club's position moving forwards."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
3 candidates Manchester United are considering for the...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 5 forwards who are struggling to...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Joe Hart set to join Burnley
RELATED STORY
Mitrovic rebuffs language-barrier concerns after Burnley...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Vs Burnley: Match Report
RELATED STORY
Hazard misses Burnley game as Brady returns for Clarets
RELATED STORY
4 notable names who could become director of football at...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United beat Burnley
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Burnley season preview
RELATED STORY
Sarri hails 'complete' Barkley after Burnley thumping
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
Tomorrow BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
Tomorrow EVE CAR 08:30 PM Everton vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow FUL SOU 08:30 PM Fulham vs Southampton
Tomorrow MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow WAT LIV 08:30 PM Watford vs Liverpool
Tomorrow WES MAN 08:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
Tomorrow TOT CHE 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
25 Nov AFC ARS 07:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
25 Nov WOL HUD 09:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
27 Nov BUR NEW 01:30 AM Burnley vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us