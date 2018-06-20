Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Suarez earns 100th Uruguay cap

Luis Suarez was named in the starting XI from kick-off against Saudi Arabia at the World Cup to become Uruguay's latest centurion.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 20 Jun 2018, 20:31 IST
77
Luis Suarez - cropped
Luis Suarez of Uruguay

Luis Suarez made his 100th appearance for Uruguay in the World Cup clash with Saudi Arabia in Rostov-on-Don on Wednesday.

As expected, the Barcelona striker was paired with Paris Saint-Germain's Edinson Cavani in attack for the Celeste in the Group A match.

Suarez, who failed to score in the 1-0 win over Egypt to start his country's campaign, became just the sixth Uruguayan to reach a century of caps.

A Copa America winner in 2011, Suarez was sent off for using his hand to stop Ghana from scoring in the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup.

He then received a four-month ban from all football activity and was suspended for nine international matches after biting Italy's Giorgio Chiellini at the previous tournament in Brazil four years ago.

Uruguay will book their place in the next round if they beat Saudi Arabia, who were thrashed 5-0 by Russia in their opening match.

Suarez eyes return to form in 100th appearance for Uruguay
RELATED STORY
Uruguay v Saudi Arabia: Centurion Suarez seeks World Cup...
RELATED STORY
Uruguay 2 Czech Republic 0: Suarez scores 50th...
RELATED STORY
Uruguay forward Luis Suarez seeks redemption at World Cup
RELATED STORY
Suarez has matured since 2014 claims Uruguay boss Tabarez
RELATED STORY
Tabarez not worried by slow Suarez start
RELATED STORY
Coach defends Luis Suarez after he doesn't score for Uruguay
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Uruguay Team vs Egypt, Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Egypt vs Uruguay: 5 Talking Points, World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Egypt vs Uruguay Preview
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us