Suarez earns 100th Uruguay cap

Luis Suarez was named in the starting XI from kick-off against Saudi Arabia at the World Cup to become Uruguay's latest centurion.

Luis Suarez of Uruguay

Luis Suarez made his 100th appearance for Uruguay in the World Cup clash with Saudi Arabia in Rostov-on-Don on Wednesday.

As expected, the Barcelona striker was paired with Paris Saint-Germain's Edinson Cavani in attack for the Celeste in the Group A match.

Suarez, who failed to score in the 1-0 win over Egypt to start his country's campaign, became just the sixth Uruguayan to reach a century of caps.

A Copa America winner in 2011, Suarez was sent off for using his hand to stop Ghana from scoring in the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup.

He then received a four-month ban from all football activity and was suspended for nine international matches after biting Italy's Giorgio Chiellini at the previous tournament in Brazil four years ago.

Uruguay will book their place in the next round if they beat Saudi Arabia, who were thrashed 5-0 by Russia in their opening match.