Suso: Don't blame Gattuso for Milan woes

29 Sep 2018

AC Milan forward Suso

Suso believes the responsibility for AC Milan's poor start to the season lies squarely with the players and not head coach Gennaro Gattuso.

The Rossoneri head to Sassuolo on Sunday on the back of three consecutive draws in Serie A against Cagliari, Atalanta and Empoli.

It means Gattuso's men are languishing in 13th, six points behind Lazio in fourth and with plenty of work to do in order to make good on ambitions of Champions League qualification.

"Gattuso has no responsibility, these things depend on us," Suso told Sky.

"We need to be more careful and focused, without being afraid. It is the players ourselves who recognise we can do better.

"You can always improve and do more. The locker room is very close, with many good guys."

0 - AC Milan are the only side yet to keep a clean sheet in this Serie A campaign. Emergency. pic.twitter.com/j0mPI422gC — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) September 25, 2018

Gattuso bemoaned his side's lack of a killer instinct following the 1-1 draw with promoted Empoli on Thursday and Suso acknowledges Milan's mentality needs to be stronger.

"I agree with the coach, we have a big-team game, just like everything else, but not the mentality," he added.

"Like when we have to manage the advantage or be closer on the field. In this sense, it's a matter of time and luck.

"It's true that we are a young team but we have to grow as fast as possible."