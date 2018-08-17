Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Tolisso: Pavard to Bayern? I don't know

Omnisport
NEWS
News
204   //    17 Aug 2018, 08:11 IST
BenjaminPavard-cropped
France and Stuttgart full-back Benjamin Pavard

Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso does not know if he will be reunited with World Cup-winning France team-mate Benjamin Pavard at the Bundesliga champions.

Stuttgart defender Pavard has been linked with Bayern following his exploits in Russia, where France claimed their second World Cup title.

Back on club duty in Bavaria, Tolisso revealed he discussed the rumours with Pavard during Russia 2018, but he has no idea what the future holds for the 22-year-old.

"I don't know if he will come this year, next year, or one day to Bayern Munich," Tolisso said.

"I'm like everyone else, I can see the rumors on Twitter: 'Benjamin Pavard to Bayern Munich'.

"I made jokes to him [during the World Cup], but I don't know if he will come or not. I said to him, 'Are we going to go back together? Are we going to play together next year?' But he laughed every time.

"He said nothing to me so I don't know at all if Ben will be with us this year, next year, or one day at Bayern Munich."

Tolisso also discussed Arturo Vidal after the Chile international swapped Bayern for LaLiga champions Barcelona.

The 24-year-old spent a season alongside Vidal and he said: "It's always difficult to lose a good player, a very good player and Arturo was a very good player.

"When I was younger, when I was not a professional player and he was already playing at Juventus, he was a model for me. It was a modern midfielder who inspired me. He scored a lot of goals and defended very well. It was the kind of player I wanted to become. I became professional, I could play against him when I was in Lyon and he was at Juve.

"When I arrived at Bayern Munich, he became my contestant. We can no longer speak of a model but of a competitor, but of course, he was someone I observed a lot, in his way of going forward on the pitch and defending. He was someone who was very aggressive. It's on this point that I want to progress, on ball recovery and aggressiveness."

Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Kovac an admirer of Pavard, expects James to stay
RELATED STORY
Pavard not needed as Boateng replacement - Rummenigge
RELATED STORY
Deschamps lavishes praise on in-demand France defender...
RELATED STORY
Mission accomplished for Bayern Munich new boy Goretzka
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich Transfer News: Bayern CEO denies interest...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Bayern Munich players in the 2017-18 season
RELATED STORY
Jupp Heynckes: The red-faced German who lit up Bayern Munich
RELATED STORY
5 things Bayern Munich must do to win the Champions League
RELATED STORY
Robben underlines Boateng's importance to Bayern
RELATED STORY
Germany's World Cup woe won't bother Bayern Munich,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Bundesliga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
25 Aug BAY HOF 12:00 AM Bayern München vs Hoffenheim
25 Aug HER NUR 07:00 PM Hertha BSC vs Nürnberg
25 Aug WER HAN 07:00 PM Werder Bremen vs Hannover 96
25 Aug FRE EIN 07:00 PM Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt
25 Aug WOL SCH 07:00 PM Wolfsburg vs Schalke 04
25 Aug FOR AUG 07:00 PM Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Augsburg
25 Aug BOR BAY 10:00 PM Borussia M'gladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen
26 Aug MAI STU 07:00 PM Mainz 05 vs Stuttgart
26 Aug BOR RB- 09:30 PM Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us