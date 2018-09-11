Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Tottenham's Lucas endorses far-right Brazilian candidate

Associated Press
NEWS
News
11 Sep 2018
AP Image

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Tottenham winger Lucas Moura has endorsed a far-right candidate in Brazil's presidential elections in October.

Congressman Jair Bolsonaro is one of the front-runners in the race but is currently hospitalized after being stabbed by an attacker in the midst of a polarizing campaign.

Moura, who was named the Premier League's player of the month for August, said Monday that Brazil needs a change and argued in favor of Bolsonaro in a series of tweets.

The Brazilian wrote that "at least I am not seeing the same proposals and speeches" from Bolsonaro.

On Tuesday, Brazil's top court is expected to decide whether Bolsonaro will stand trial for racism over remarks he made last year.

Moura said Bolsonaro "would be in jail" if he was a racist and that his accusers don't back up their arguments.

Associated Press
NEWS
