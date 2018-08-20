Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Tottenham to play opening Champions League home match at Wembley

20 Aug 2018
harry kane - cropped
Harry Kane during a Champions League match in 2017-18

Tottenham have reached an agreement with UEFA that will allow them to play their first Champions League home group game of the season at Wembley.

The club confirmed last week they will need to play home Premier League matches at England's national stadium until at least October 6, with work on the revamped White Hart Lane taking longer than planned.

Spurs announced on Monday that they will play their first home fixture of their 2018-19 European campaign, either in the week commencing September 17 or October 1, at the same venue.

"We have agreed with UEFA that the first home matchday of this season's Champions League group stage, scheduled on either matchday one (week commencing September 17) or matchday two (week commencing October 1), will be staged at Wembley Stadium," a statement confirmed.

"Both matchdays are due to take place between our two Premier League home fixtures against Liverpool (Saturday September 15) and Cardiff City (Saturday October 6), which we confirmed last week had been switched to Wembley.

"As a further update, should we be drawn at home in Round Three of the Carabao [EFL] Cup (week commencing September 24), then we can apply for special dispensation from the EFL board to reverse the fixture or play at a neutral venue as both our new stadium and Wembley are unavailable during this week."

Spurs played their first home game of the Premier League season against Fulham at Wembley on Saturday, winning 3-1.

