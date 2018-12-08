×
United States teenager Sargent scores with first Bundesliga touch

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    08 Dec 2018, 04:07 IST
Josh Sargent
Werder Bremen celebrate a goal by Josh Sargent (R) against Fortuna Dusseldorf

Josh Sargent marked his Bundesliga debut for Werder Bremen in style - by scoring with his very first touch.

The 18-year-old United States international was in Werder's squad for the first time as they hosted Fortuna Dusseldorf on Friday.

Coach Florian Kohfeldt turned to the teenager, who has shone for Werder's second team this term, in the 76th minute with his side 2-1 up at Weser-Stadion.

And within two minutes Sargent was celebrating a dream Bundesliga debut after sealing all three points for his side.

Davy Klaassen's whipped cross found Martin Harnik and, although Michael Rensing blocked the effort, the goalkeeper's intervention flung the ball into the air.

And Sargent was on hand to head the ball into the open goal from three yards out to open his account in the Bundesliga.

Sargent, who made his United States debut in May, will look to follow in the footsteps of international team-mate Christian Pulisic, who has helped Borussia Dortmund top the Bundesliga table.

Pulisic, 20, is considered one of the hottest young talents in world football and has been linked with Premier League clubs Chelsea and Liverpool.


