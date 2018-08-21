Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Usain Bolt trains for 1st time with Central Coast Mariners

Associated Press
NEWS
News
40   //    21 Aug 2018, 13:09 IST
AP Image

GOSFORD, Australia (AP) — Star sprinter Usain Bolt says he passed up the chance to trial with clubs in Europe before accepting an offer to trial for a professional contract with the Central Coast Mariners in Australian football's A-League.

Bolt trained with the Mariners for the first time on his 32nd birthday Tuesday, taking part in light passing drills and agility tests in front of a gallery of almost 100 reporters and photographers.

He has pledged to stay with the club for an "indefinite" trial period in the hope of achieving his long-held ambition to play professional football, a year after his retirement from the track.

The eight-time Olympic champion has trialed unsuccessfully with clubs in Germany, South Africa and Norway but is optimistic of breaking through with the Mariners, who finished last in the most-recent A-League season.

Mariners head coach Mike Mulvey said he is happy for Bolt stay with the team for a year if that is what he needs to fulfill his ambition.

Bolt said he had specifically targeted the A-League.

"We got offers from teams in Spain, France and stuff like that," Bolt told reporters. "But for me it'd be harder because you have to learn a new language. It wasn't in the top division.

"Australia is somewhere I enjoy coming. This is a start and I'm really appreciative of everything the Mariners have done."

Asked in what position he hoped to play, Bolt said he is "good at center forward but open to playing anywhere on the park."

"I look forward to scoring as many goals as possible and bringing home the trophy," he said. "But I'm just trying to get over the first hurdle now, that's to get a contract."

