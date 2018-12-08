×
Valencia 1 Sevilla 1: Late leveller denies Machin's men top spot

9   //    08 Dec 2018, 23:01 IST
Pablo Machin
Sevilla head coach Pablo Machin

Mouctar Diakhaby equalised in added time to earn Valencia a 1-1 draw at home to Sevilla, denying the visitors top spot in LaLiga.

Sevilla also drew 1-1 at fellow surprise package Deportivo Alaves last time out to miss the chance to move above Barcelona and they dropped points again on Saturday at Mestalla.

Pablo Machin's men led in the 55th minute thanks to Pablo Sarabia, the winger timing his run to finish from close range after Wissam Ben Yedder scuffed a shot at goal.

Andre Silva hit the post with the goal gaping as Sevilla tried to secure the three points and that missed opportunity was punished as Valencia struck in the second minute of added time.

White handkerchiefs were being waved all around Mestalla, with Valencia's coach Marcelino under pressure after winning only one of their eight home league games this term.

But when captain Dani Parejo delivered a whipped free-kick from wide on the right, Diakhaby got up highest in the box, in front of goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik, to nod in a late leveller.

