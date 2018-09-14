Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Warnock targeting Chelsea teenager Ampadu

Omnisport
NEWS
News
14 Sep 2018
Ethan Ampadu
Chelsea and Wales teenager Ethan Ampadu

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has confirmed he wants to sign Chelsea teenager Ethan Ampadu on loan.

Ampadu featured throughout pre-season for the Blues but is yet to make a competitive appearance for Maurizio Sarri's side this term.

But the defender, who can also play in midfield, thrived as Wales thrashed Republic of Ireland 4-1 in the Nations League during the international break.

Ampadu was involved in two of the goals on his third international appearance, leading Wales manager Ryan Giggs to predict a "magnificent" future for the teenager.

And Warnock, whose Cardiff side travel to Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday, hopes to hold talks over a loan for Ampadu.

"They should loan him to us," said Warnock of the versatile Ampadu, who turned 18 on Friday.

"What I like about him is that he is so confident. He plays the game simple. He will have to quicken up a little bit when he gets higher up because he will get caught.

"He will get that by playing games. When you play with the type of players he has to play with it does help with his education.

"They have good players who could do with playing - and if they could get a game in the Premier League I think it would help their development.

"I will be speaking to somebody at Chelsea about one or two things."

