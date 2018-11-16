×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

West Ham's Zabaleta backs Premier League's VAR introduction

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    16 Nov 2018, 23:34 IST
VAR - cropped
Officials using VAR in a Serie A match

West Ham defender Pablo Zabaleta believes the Premier League's move to introduce VAR next season "can only be a good thing" if it is implemented correctly.

VAR has become increasingly prominent in world football in recent years, helping to correct erroneous refereeing decisions and taking some pressure off officials.

It was used at a World Cup for the first time in Russia this year, while the Bundesliga, LaLiga, Ligue 1, Serie A, A-League and MLS have all adopted the technology.

The Premier League will become the next top flight to introduce it next season, after it was trialled in England's domestic cup competitions, but some critics remain unconvinced by how it is used.

Zabaleta thinks it is a step in the right direction but urged the Premier League to use VAR properly.

"For me, for VAR to be a success, it needs to be used only when there is something clear that has happened, rather than every time there is a questionable decision, because we need to reduce the time it takes to come to a decision," the full-back told West Ham's official website.

"There was one game during the World Cup, Portugal against Iran, which turned into a mess because the players were going down and rolling all over the pitch and the officials kept going to the VAR. This is not the way it should be used.

"We don't want to see players and managers making the sign of a TV screen all the time, but we need to use the system to help match officials to improve their decisions.

"If VAR was in place, then Liverpool's third goal against us in August would have been reviewed in a matter of seconds and it would have been disallowed for offside. A handball or foul for a penalty could take a little longer, but this is okay.

"We have the Goal Decision System already in place and this works perfectly, as we saw at Newcastle earlier this season, when the ball had crossed the line by a matter of millimetres and Jan Vertonghen's goal was correctly given for Tottenham.

"Technology also works well and quickly in other sports, like Hawkeye in tennis, and if VAR is at the same level of accuracy and speed, then this can only be a good thing for football.

"Personally, I like VAR and I am happy that it is going to be introduced in the Premier League."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
English Premier League clubs shareholders to discuss the...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Premier League are set to implement VAR...
RELATED STORY
Should VAR be implemented in the English Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to Premier League's VAR trial
RELATED STORY
The earlier VAR is introduced in the Premier League, the...
RELATED STORY
Why is the Premier League better than other top European...
RELATED STORY
5 of the best English centre-backs of the Premier League era
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: VAR Set To Be Used In Next Round...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Premier League to implement VAR from...
RELATED STORY
The growing need for VAR in the English Premier league
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
24 Nov BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
24 Nov EVE CAR 08:30 PM Everton vs Cardiff City
24 Nov FUL SOU 08:30 PM Fulham vs Southampton
24 Nov MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
24 Nov WAT LIV 08:30 PM Watford vs Liverpool
24 Nov WES MAN 08:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
24 Nov TOT CHE 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
25 Nov AFC ARS 07:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
25 Nov WOL HUD 09:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
27 Nov BUR NEW 01:30 AM Burnley vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us