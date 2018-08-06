Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Willian set for Chelsea stay after Sarri talks

Omnisport
NEWS
News
827   //    06 Aug 2018, 03:22 IST
Willian - cropped
Chelsea winger Willian

Willian is ready to stay at Chelsea under Maurizio Sarri after being "upset" by previous head coach Antonio Conte.

Brazil winger Willian has been extensively linked to a move away from Stamford Bridge, with Manchester United and Barcelona touted as possible destinations.

The 29-year-old came off the bench for the final half hour of Sunday's 2-0 Community Shield defeat to Manchester City and afterwards told reporters that conversations with Sarri have persuaded him to stay on in west London.

"I've always been clear about enjoying playing for Chelsea. I've never told [anyone] that I wanted to leave the club, but some situations that has happened with the other coach left me upset," he said.

"But now it's a new cycle. I had a nice conversation with the new coach. I hope this can be a year of victory for us.

"My will is staying at the club, unless they want to sell me. We never know, but I've always been clear about my wish of staying here.

"My head is here at Chelsea but we never know about tomorrow. I hope to remain at the club."

Despite some encouraging moments towards the end of the first half, Chelsea performed in disjointed fashion at Wembley and were fortunate not to concede more goals than one in each half to Sergio Aguero.

But Willian is confident Sarri's bold attacking style that wowed during the coach's time at Napoli can pay dividends.

"No doubt, it's a game style that we like, not just me but all the players," he added.

"So, we have everything to improve and keep working. At the beginning it's a little more difficult until we get the new style of the game and its changes. But we have it all to start well in the league."

