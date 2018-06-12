Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WORLD CUP: Rossi explodes into life as Italy wins 3rd title

WORLD CUP: Rossi explodes into life as Italy wins 3rd title

Associated Press
NEWS
News 12 Jun 2018, 15:27 IST
61
AP Image

Italy has a reputation of being a slow-starter at the World Cup, not least because of its exploits at the 1982 tournament in Spain.

The team barely advanced after drawing its three group games against Poland, Cameroon and Peru, scoring only twice. With an unbalanced 24-team format at that World Cup, third place was enough for some to make it through to the second group stage.

But few gave the Azzurri much of a chance to go further, not least because its reward was to be grouped against defending champion Argentina, now reinforced with a young Diego Maradona, and Brazil, the team that had lit up the first round.

After beating Argentina 2-1, Italy knew that only victory against Brazil would confirm its place in the semifinals.

Brazil was playing the most exhilarating football, and a first World Cup triumph in 12 years looked likely. The goals were abundant even though Brazil arguably didn't have a quality striker. Why would that matter, anyway, when the team was blessed with an array of attacking midfielders in Zico, Socrates, Falcao and Toninho Cerezo?

But in that match, the hitherto out-of-form Paulo Rossi exploded into life.

Rossi, who had just returned from a suspension for alleged match-fixing, hadn't scored in Italy's first four games and coach Enzo Bearzot was under intense pressure to drop him.

Bearzot's faith was rewarded after Rossi scored a hat trick that saw Italy beat Brazil 3-2 in one of the great World Cup encounters. No Brazil team since has ever matched the attacking intent of coach Tele Santana's side.

With another two goals in the semifinals against Poland, Rossi was on fire and a third World Cup triumph for the Azzurri was looming.

In the final against West Germany, Rossi put Italy ahead with his sixth goal in three matches. Midfielder Marco Tardelli soon doubled the lead, his celebration one of the most memorable in World Cup history. Alessandro Altobelli added a third to give Italy a surprisingly easy victory despite a late consolation goal from Paul Breitner. The 3-1 victory ensured Italy won the World Cup for the first time in 44 years.

___

For more, see https://www.instagram.com/p/Bh_StpcBta5/

___

AP World Cup coverage: www.apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

FIFA World Cup: Top 5 World Cup Golden Ball winners
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup: 5 Fairy-tale runs
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: The Greatest World Cup XI of all time
RELATED STORY
5 unforgettable memories from the 2014 FIFA World Cup 
RELATED STORY
WORLD CUP: Beckenbauer wins World Cup as player and coach
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Germany's 5 most iconic matches
RELATED STORY
WORLD CUP: Shootout decides World Cup match for 1st time
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 4 legends who have finished both as...
RELATED STORY
6 of the most surprising World Cup results in recent memory
RELATED STORY
5 utility players who have lifted the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
FT BEL COS
4 - 1
FIFA World Cup 2018
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us