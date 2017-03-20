NASCAR at Phoenix: Joey Logano foils Kyle Busch's winning bid; Ryan Newman swoops in for upset

Kyle Busch didn't win Sunday's Camping World 500 at Phoenix Raceway. Blame Joey Logano.

by Omnisport 20 Mar 2017, 05:03 IST

Ryan Newman

Kyle Busch didn't win Sunday's Camping World 500 at Phoenix Raceway. Blame Joey Logano.

The No. 22 Ford, running 10th at the time, blew a tire and hit the wall with Busch five laps from victory, prompting a late caution that would turn into a race off pit road.

Though Busch pitted, he was beaten out of the gate by race runner-up Kyle Larson, and both fell behind Ryan Newman, whose tactful gamble to remain on the track paid off in a victory on the overtime lap.

It's Newman's first win since 2013, snapping a 127-race skid.

As for Busch, well, he finished third. And it seemed fitting Logano, the race's pole winner and Public Enemy No. 1 following a final-lap wreck a week ago, foiled victory for the No. 18 team in a roundabout way.

In the aftermath of their well-discussed post-Vegas brawl, Busch vowed Logano is "gonna get it," setting the stage for potential retaliation at Phoenix.

NASCAR declined to punish either driver and their crews, but Logano and Busch met with officials ahead of Sunday's race and promised no funny business. There was none, as Logano allowed Busch to pass him midway through the race and never regained ground. Logano finished 31st after leading 83 laps and winning Stage 1.

Busch, NASCAR's 2015 champion, hasn't won since the July 2016 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway — a stretch of 20 races.

Camping World 500 top 10 finishers

1. Ryan Newman

2. Kyle Larson

3. Kyle Busch

4. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

5. Brad Keselowski

6. Kevin Harvick

7. Daniel Suarez

8. Erik Jones

9. Jimmie Johnson

10. Denny Hamlin

12. Chase Elliott **

31. Joey Logano *

* Stage 1 winner

** Stage 2 winner