Boeser leads Canucks to 5-1 win over slumping Flyers

7   //    16 Dec 2018, 11:52 IST
AP Image

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Brock Boeser had a goal and an assist to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 win over the slumping Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night.

Chris Tanev, Loui Eriksson, Josh Leivo and Markus Granlund also scored for Vancouver, and Troy Stecher had two assists. Jacob Markstrom stopped 31 shots.

Scott Laughton scored for the Flyers, who lost for the second time in two nights. Philadelphia finished a five-game trip in which it earned just three points. Anthony Stolarz stopped two-of-four shots before he left midway through the first period Due to a lower-body injury. Backup Alex Lyon made 17 saves.

Vancouver opened the scoring 4:13 into the game, with Tanev slipping a backhand shot past Stolarz. It was the first goal of the year for the veteran defenseman.

Eriksson followed up less than four minutes later, taking the puck in the slot and hammering it in.

Philadelphia swapped Stolarz for Lyon after Eriksson's goal, just over eight minutes into the first period. Stolarz was also on duty in Edmonton on Friday night when his team lost 4-1 to the Oilers.

Leivo was next to get the puck into Philadelphia's net. His shot from the side of the net deflected off the skate of Flyers defenseman Andrew MacDonald and in past Lyon. Boeser was credited with an assist on the goal.

Laughton put the Flyers on the board to close the period, snatching the puck in front of the Canucks' blue line, blowing past Vancouver defenseman Derrick Pouliot and firing a wrist shot past Markstrom.

The Canucks added another goal midway through the second period. High in Philly's end, Boeser fired a wrist shot that found a hole between Lyon's legs.

Vancouver's Tyler Motte came close to adding one more goal late in the third period when he and Stecher took off on a Flyers power play, but Lyon scooped up the backhanded shot.

Lyon was pulled for an extra skater seconds later, with more than five minutes still remaining in the game.

Granlund scored on the empty net.

NOTES: Boeser has seven goals and two assists in his last eight games. ... Canucks rookie Elias Pettersson had an assist on Boeser's goal, extending his point streak to six games. He has three goals and nine assists in that stretch. ... The Flyers have run through five goaltenders this season, with starter Brian Elliott week-to-week after suffering a lower-body injury during a game against the New Jersey Devils last month.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Host Detroit on Tuesday night to open a three-game homestand.

Canucks: Host Edmonton on Sunday night in the second of a five-game homestand.

