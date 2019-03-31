×
Burns scores in OT, Sharks top Golden Knights 4-3

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    31 Mar 2019, 09:42 IST
AP Image

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Brent Burns scored on a power play at 22 seconds of overtime and the San Jose Sharks snapped a seven-game losing streak, beating the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 on Saturday night.

The Sharks clinched second place in the Pacific Division and home ice in the first round of the playoffs, ending their longest skid of the season and sending Vegas to its franchise-worst fifth straight loss.

Colin Miller took a hooking penalty with 54.7 seconds left in regulation, setting up the power play.

Tomas Hertl, Evander Kane and Marc-Edouard Vlasic also scored for San Jose, and Martin Jones made 23 saves.

William Karlsson had a goal and had an assist for the Golden Knights. Cody Eakin and Shea Theodore also scored, and Malcolm Subban stopped 30 shots.

Karlsson opened the scoring at 3:54 of the first period. The Sharks tied at 58 seconds of the second period on Hertl's 35th goal of the season and fourth in five games.

Eakin flicked in a backhander past Jones at 5:30 of the second period for 21st goal to give Vegas a 2-1 lead.

Kane tied it for San Jose with his 29th goal at 7:22 of the third period.

Vlasic scored at 11:26 of the third period, and Theodore tied it for Vegas tied it less than 40 second later.

NOTES: Vegas G Marc-Andre Fleury (lower body injury) missed eighth straight game. ...... Vegas' Ryan Reaves was assessed a 10-minute misconduct penalty and two minutes for roughing for his role in a brawl late in the first period, and Sharks C Joe Thornton was assessed a two-minute penalty for roughing.

UP NEXT

Vegas: Hosts Edmonton on Monday night.

San Jose: Hosts Calgary on Sunday night.

