Penguins end Capitals' 5-game winning streak

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    20 Dec 2018, 09:58 IST
AP Image

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust scored and the Pittsburgh Penguins ended hot streaks by Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals with a 2-1 victory Wednesday night.

The third meeting this season between these longtime rivals featured tight checking, strong goaltending and more than a few punches. Rust broke a 1-1 tie late in the second period with his sixth goal in five games, and the Penguins held on against the defending Stanley Cup champions.

Playing in his second game since returning from a lower body injury, Pittsburgh goalie Matt Murray stopped 31 shots.

Lars Eller scored the lone goal for the Capitals. They had won five in a row.

Ovechkin was held without a goal for the first time in seven games and had his career-high run of games with a point end at 14.

In addition, Washington's Evgeny Kuznetsov had his streak of eight straight games with an assist come to an end, one shy of the franchise record.

AVALANCHE 2, CANADIENS 1

DENVER (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog broke a tie 35 seconds into the third period by batting in a goal, Philipp Grubauer stopped 35 shots and Colorado beat Montreal.

Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist to give him an NHL-leading 58 points. He's followed by teammate Nathan MacKinnon, who has 55 points after a two-assist evening. Landeskog, the third member of their high-flying line, scored his team-best 23rd goal.

Carey Price, who stopped 24 shots, came up short in his bid for his 300th career victory. He's trying to become the 35th goaltender to reach that milestone.

Brendan Gallagher had a power-play goal for Montreal, breaking the Canadiens' 0 for 25 dry spell with the man advantage.

