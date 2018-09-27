Dabang Delhi name Joginder Narwal as captain for Pro Kabaddi League

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Dabang Delhi Thursday named Joginder Narwal as captain of the team for the upcoming Vivo Pro Kabaddi League.

The Kabaddi team of the capital city, in its sixth season of Pro Kabaddi, dons a completely new composition of young and experienced players that are rearing to compete for the trophy.

Dabang Delhi will kick-start their campaign on October 9 against Gujarat Fortunegiants.

Speaking about the team and their plans for the season, Joginder Narwal said, "The team is looking good and we have young and fit players to last the longer season. We have skilled and experienced players in all departments and the young guns add depth to the Dabang squad.

"With utility players across the team, our aim is to be the team to watch this season."

Talking about the Dabang captain, Krishan Kumar Hooda, Chief Coach - Dabang Delhi KC said, "Joginder Narwal is a strong asset to the team in the upcoming season and I'm sure he will lead the team very well. He is a versatile player - our Take Down Tiger - one who defends well to take down the opposition.

"He is extremely fit and skillful and with this new squad, I'm sure that he and the team will give all its fans reasons to cheer and rejoice through the league