AP Top 25 Podcast: Bowl preview from Cure to Sugar

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    06 Dec 2018, 04:27 IST
AP Image

Get ready for the bowl season with a preview from the Cure Bowl to the Sugar Bowl.

On the latest Top 25 College Football Podcast, AP poll voter Matt Brown from The Athletic joins the AP's Ralph Russo to run through the bowl schedule.

Like offense? Try the New Mexico Bowl, the Birmingham Bowl and the Camping World Bowl. Prefer defense? The Boca Raton Bowl, Cheez-It Bowl and Outback Bowls should be for you.

Brown chooses the most intriguing matchup of each day and quick picks on every game — except the College Football Playoff. A preview of that will come later.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://podcastone.com/AP-Top-25-College-Football-Podcast

Associated Press
NEWS
